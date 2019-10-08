El ministro español de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, ha recibido este martes el visto bueno de los eurodiputados para convertirse en el próximo alto representante de la Unión Europea (UE) para Asuntos Exteriores, cargo que ocupará a partir del 1 de noviembre.
El político ha logrado este martes el apoyo de los coordinadores que representan a dos tercios de los parlamentarios de la Comisión de Exteriores del Parlamento Europeo (PE), tras someterse a la audiencia ante ellos el lunes.
(Habrá ampliación)
