Brexit La Eurocámara respalda considerar a Gibraltar una "colonia"

Los eurodiputados aprueban este acuerdo con el Consejo de la Unión Europea sobre visados al Reino unido en caso de un brexit sin acuerdo de salida.

Foto de archivo. El Peñón de Gibraltar. EFE

La Comisión de Libertades Civiles del Parlamento Europeo (PE) respaldó este miércoles el acuerdo provisional sobre visados con el Reino Unido tras el brexit que incluye una mención a Gibraltar como "colonia".

Los eurodiputados dieron el visto bueno al acuerdo político sellado con el Consejo de la Unión Europea (estados miembros) este martes sobre la exención de visados para británicos si sucede un brexit sin un pacto de salida el próximo 12 de abril.

(Habrá ampliación)

