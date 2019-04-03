Público
Brexit Corbyn, tras la reunión con May: "Útil, pero no concluyente"

"No ha habido tantos cambios como yo esperaba", expresó Corbyn. Un portavoz de May, por su parte, indicó que el encuentro fue "constructivo".

03/04/2019 - El líder opositor británico del Partido Laborista, Jeremy Corbyn. / REUTERS -

El líder de la oposición en el Reino Unido, el laborista Jeremy Corbyn, afirmó que la reunión que mantuvo este miércoles con la primera ministra, la conservadora Theresa May, para abordar un plan del brexit conjunto fue "útil", pero "no concluyente. "No ha habido tantos cambios como yo esperaba", expresó Corbyn a la agencia local PA tras dialogar con la primera ministra.

Un portavoz de May, por su parte, indicó que el encuentro fue "constructivo" y que "ambas partes mostraron flexibilidad y compromiso"

(Habrá ampliación)

