Los países miembros podrán pedir asistencia del Fondo de Solidaridad Europeo, destinado a catástrofes naturales, y del Fondo Europeo de Adaptación a la Globalización, concebido para compensar a trabajadores que pierden su trabajo por la deslocalización de fábricas, según ha anunciado la Comisión Europea, si hay un brexit sin acuerdo el 31 de octubre, un escenario que se prevé cada vez más plausible. El total de ayuda disponible asciende a 780 millones de euros.
La UE también también amplía hasta el 24 de octubre de 2020 el cielo único europeo y asegurará una conectividad básica por carretera y ferrocarril hasta el 31 de julio del año que viene.
Como parte de las medidas de preparación, la UE ha publicado una checklist que ayude a las empresas a comprobar que han tomado todas las medidas necesarias para prepararse ante el escenario de una salida sin acuerdo del Reino Unido, que podría producirse el 31 de octubre si no hubiera ninguna nueva extensión.
“Una salida sin acuerdo del Reino Unido supondrá más problemas para el Reino Unido que para la Unión Europea”, ha declarado una fuente de la Comisión Europea. “Las acciones mitigarán los problemas pero no supondrán una compensación”.
Los funcionarios de la Comisión Europea evaluarán las peticiones para usar los fondos que envíen los Estados de manera individual, teniendo en cuenta que “algunas economías están más expuestas que otras”.
