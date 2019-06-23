El candidato de China y viceministro de Agricultura, Qu Dongyu, ganó hoy a los aspirantes de Francia y Georgia en la elección para dirigir la Organización de la ONU para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO).
Con 108 votos a favor, Qu se impuso en la primera vuelta al conseguir la mayoría requerida en la votación, en la que participaron 191 países. Qu sustituye al brasileño José Graziano da Silva y ocupará su nuevo cargo de director general el próximo 1 de agosto para los próximos cuatro años.
La candidata francesa y de la Unión Europea Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle se quedó lejos de la mayoría tras recibir 71 votos, mientras que el exministro georgiano Davit Kirvalidze obtuvo 12.
"Quiero dar las gracias a mi patria después de estos 40 años de reforma exitosa y política abierta", dijo el representante chino en sus primeras palabras tras ganar la elección, en la que solo hubo una abstención.
Durante la campaña, Qu propuso centrarse en la erradicación del hambre en las regiones pobres, modernizar la agricultura en las zonas tropicales y secas, promover la digitalización e innovar en los modelos de cooperación.
Pekín refuerza así su posición en el sistema de Naciones Unidas en un momento de disputa comercial con Estados Unidos y con proyectos como el de la Nueva Ruta de la Seda, que incluye importantes inversiones en países terceros.
