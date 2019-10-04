Público
Avión An-12 Cinco muertos tras un aterrizaje forzoso en Ucrania de un avión procedente de España

En el aterrizaje han resultado heridas otras tres personas. El avión no llegó a su destino por falta de combustible y tuvo que realizar el aterrizaje forzoso a 1 kilómetro y medio de la pista. 

El avión accidentado. / @JACDECNEW

Cinco personas han muerto y tres han resultado heridas tras el aterrizaje de emergencia que tuvo que realizar este viernes  un avión An-12 procedente de España en la ciudad ucraniana de Lviv,  según informó el Servicio Estatal de Emergencias de Ucrania.

A bordo de la nave viajaban ocho personas, de las que siete eran miembros de la tripulación y otra acompañaba la carga, añadió la entidad.

El avión, perteneciente a la compañía Ukraine Air Alliance, cubría la ruta entre la ciudad española de Vigo y Lviv, pero no llegó a su destino por falta de combustible, según informó el Ministerio de Infraestructura en su página de Facebook.

La aeronave tuvo que realizar el aterrizaje forzoso a un kilómetro y medio de la pista de aterrizaje, y los servicios de emergencias trabajan ahora en el lugar de los hechos

(Habrá ampliación)

