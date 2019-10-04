Cinco personas han muerto y tres han resultado heridas tras el aterrizaje de emergencia que tuvo que realizar este viernes un avión An-12 procedente de España en la ciudad ucraniana de Lviv, según informó el Servicio Estatal de Emergencias de Ucrania.
A bordo de la nave viajaban ocho personas, de las que siete eran miembros de la tripulación y otra acompañaba la carga, añadió la entidad.
El avión, perteneciente a la compañía Ukraine Air Alliance, cubría la ruta entre la ciudad española de Vigo y Lviv, pero no llegó a su destino por falta de combustible, según informó el Ministerio de Infraestructura en su página de Facebook.
La aeronave tuvo que realizar el aterrizaje forzoso a un kilómetro y medio de la pista de aterrizaje, y los servicios de emergencias trabajan ahora en el lugar de los hechos
Ukraine Air Alliance Antonov An-12 (UR-CAH, built 1968) made a crash landing on approach to Lviv (UKLL) in fog. Flight #UKL4050 came from Vigo, Spain. 4 fatalities reported. More to follow.https://t.co/TfsGxzj1o5 pic.twitter.com/JS02EDiuU5— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) 4 de octubre de 2019
(Habrá ampliación)
