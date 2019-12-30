Condenado a tres años de prisión el científico chino que modificó bebés genéticamente

Un tribunal de la ciudad de Shenzhen ha condenado este lunes al científico chino He Jiankui a tres años de prisión por editar genéticamente embriones humanos.
Jiankui también deberá pagar una multa de tres millones de yuanes (casi 384.000 euros), según ha informado la agencia estatal de noticias china, Xinhua.
El científico anunció en noviembre de 2018 que había editado los genes de unas gemelas para que fueran resistentes al VIH, pero Xinhua ha agregado que han nacido tres bebés modificados genéticamente del experimento. He especificó que utilizó la tecnología de edición genética CRISPR-Cas9, que permite a los científicos básicamente cortar y pegar ADN.
La Comisión Nacional de Sanidad de China apuntó que estaba "muy preocupada" y ordenó a las autoridades sanitarias que investigaran el caso. "Tenemos que ser responsables de la salud del pueblo y actuaremos en esto según la ley", explicó en un comunicado.
Por su parte, la Universidad de Ciencia y Tecnología del Sur de Shenzhen, donde He tiene una cátedra asociada, aseguró que no sabía nada del proyecto y que el investigador estaba en excedencia sin sueldo desde el febrero anterior.
"Entiendo que mi trabajo será polémico, pero creo que las familias necesitan esta tecnología. Y estoy dispuesto a aceptar las críticas por ellas", argumentó el científico.
