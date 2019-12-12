El Partido Conservador del primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, se habría hecho con la mayoría absoluta en las elecciones generales celebradas este jueves en el país, según los sondeos a pie de urna.
Según las informaciones recogidas por las cadenas de televisión británica BBC, ITV y Sky News, el Partido Conservador se haría con 368 escaños, mientras que el Partido Laborista, liderado por Jeremy Corbyn, lograría 191 escaños.
Por su parte, el Partido Nacional Escocés (SNP) obtendría 55 escaños, los liberaldemócratas se haría con trece, Plaid Cymru con tres y Los Verdes con uno. El Partido del Brexit no habría logrado representación.
En las elecciones, los electores británicos elegirán a 650 diputados que representarán a sus circunscripciones en la Cámara de los Comunes, basándose en un sistema en el que el candidato más votado en cada circunscripción se hace con el escaño.
Johnson ha hecho así buenas las previsiones, que le daban como favorito en la cita con las urnas, a las que ha concurrido con su apuesta de completar cuanto antes el proceso del Brexit.
Corbyn aspiraba a dar la sorpresa en unos comicios que son los terceros celebrados en Reino Unido en cinco años y los primeros en diciembre desde 1923.
