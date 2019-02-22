Público
Crisis en Venezuela Comienza en Cúcuta el multitudinario concierto 'Venezuela Aid Live'

La primera artista en el escenario ha sido la venezolana Reymar, que con la canción 'Me fui' desató la histeria entre los asistentes al decir que "Venezuela es mucho más que petróleo".

Miles de personas acudieron al concierto 'Venezuela Aid Live'. / Reuters

El concierto 'Venezuela Aid Live', que fue convocado por el multimillonario Richard Branson, comenzó a las 11.00 horas (16.00 GMT) de este jueves en el lado colombiano del puente fronterizo de Tienditas con el himno nacional de Colombia y entre los aplausos de los miles de personas que acudieron a la cita.

La primera artista en el escenario es la venezolana Reymar, que con la canción Me fui, desató la histeria entre los asistentes al decir "Venezuela es mucho más que petróleo", considerada el "himno de la indignación" por la situación del país. "A partir de este momento nuestro país va ser diferente y libre", manifestó por su parte uno de los presentadores del espectáculo.

