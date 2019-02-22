El concierto 'Venezuela Aid Live', que fue convocado por el multimillonario Richard Branson, comenzó a las 11.00 horas (16.00 GMT) de este jueves en el lado colombiano del puente fronterizo de Tienditas con el himno nacional de Colombia y entre los aplausos de los miles de personas que acudieron a la cita.
La primera artista en el escenario es la venezolana Reymar, que con la canción Me fui, desató la histeria entre los asistentes al decir "Venezuela es mucho más que petróleo", considerada el "himno de la indignación" por la situación del país. "A partir de este momento nuestro país va ser diferente y libre", manifestó por su parte uno de los presentadores del espectáculo.
