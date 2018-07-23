La primera grabación de estudio del cantante británico David Bowie (1974-2016) ha sido descubierta en una vieja panera por el músico David Hadfield, batería y manager de "The Konrads", el primer grupo en el que participó Bowie.

Según informó hoy la casa de subastas Omega Auctions la maqueta, que contiene la canción "I Never Dreamed", será subastada el próximo mes de septiembre por un precio estimado de 10.000 libras (11.211 euros). El responsables de la subasta, Paul Fairweather, ha catalogado la grabación como "completamente única" y de "un gran interés histórico", al tratarse de la primera maqueta de "un músico nuevo que acabaría siendo una superestrella".

La grabación se hizo en 1963, cuando Bowie apenas contaba 16 años, y fue rechazada por la discográfica Decca a la que el grupo la presentó. Cincuenta y cinco años después, Hadfield la ha descubierto en una vieja panera que había pertenecido a su abuelo.

Según recoge hoy el diario británico The Guardian, el músico escogió a Bowie para cantar "I Never Dreamed" porque consideró que era el que "mejor iba a cantar e interpretar" aunque, normalmente, hacia los coros. David Bowie falleció el 10 de enero de 2016, dos días después de su 69 cumpleaños y del lanzamiento de su vigesimoquinto, y último, álbum de estudio, "Blackstar".

Con más de 136 millones de discos vendidos en todo el mundo, entre su extenso legado, Bowie, afincado en Nueva York durante años, alcanzó el estrellato en 1972 con "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spider From Mars", y ha dejado para la posteridad trabajos de culto como "Heroes" (1977), "Lodger" (1979) o "Scary Monsters" (1980).