El ministro de Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha calificado este lunes de "provocación" la decisión del barco de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms de regresar al Canal de Sicilia para socorrer a migrantes.
"Open Arms se está dirigiendo hacia el Canal de Sicilia (posible destino zona SAR (búsqueda y rescate, en sus siglas en inglés). ¿Otras provocaciones a la vista?. Os informaré", ha dicho en Twitter el líder de la ultraderechista Liga y vicepresidente italiano.
El barco de la ONG regresa al Mediterráneo Central después atracar el pasado sábado en el puerto español de Palma de Mallorca para desembarcar a la superviviente camerunesa y los cadáveres de una mujer y un niño que, según denunciaron, fueron abandonados en alta mar por la Guardia Costera de Libia.
"Open Arms zarpa de regreso allá donde las vidas se pierden sin sentido. E iremos tantas veces como sea necesario mientras haya personas en peligro de muerte", publicó la ONG en Twitter.
Pulso entre Salvini y la ONG
El pulso de la ONG, la única organización aún en el Mediterráneo, con Salvini se ha hecho patente en los últimos meses y especialmente después de que el ministro advirtiera de que no abriría los puertos italianos a los barcos de esta organización humanitaria.
Varios miembros de la tripulación del "Open Arms", incluido el jugador de la NBA Marc Gasol, denunciaron este sábado ante el juzgado de guardia de Palma por omisión de socorro y homicidio imprudente al capitán de un mercante y a la Guardia Costera de Libia por el naufragio mortal, del que también responsabilizan a Italia.
El Ministerio de Interior señaló que "se está instrumentalizando a una víctima con fines políticos".
