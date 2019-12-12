Las autoridades griegas han detenido este miércoles por un presunto delito de "amenaza pública" a Salam Aldeen, fundador de Team Humanity, una ONG danesa sin ánimo de lucro creada en 2015 y dedicada a ayudar a refugiados en la isla de Lesbos (Grecia), en el mar Mediterráneo.
Según han denunciado desde esta ONG, la Policía griega ha arrestado a Aldeen y lo ha trasladado a dependencias policiales, donde permanecerá hasta que sea deportado a Dinamarca.
El fundador de Team Humanity ha sido detenido después de denunciar recientemente ante el Parlamento Europeo la situación en la que se encuentran los campos de refugiados en Lesbos, donde actualmente hay 20.000 personas acogidas.
La presidenta de la ONG danesa, Helle Black, ha subrayado que la detención de este activista humanitario es algo "descabellado" y ha denunciado el acoso de la Policía griega a los trabajadores de organizaciones de ayuda humanitaria.
Salam Aldeen fue arrestado anteriormente en Grecia por tráfico de personas, castigado con hasta 10 años de prisión, por rescatar a migrantes en el mar Egeo. Al igual que los bomberos sevillanos Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Quique Rodríguez, miembros de la ONG Proemaid, fue absuelto en 2018 de estos cargos.
Desde la ONG española olVIDAdos, que presta apoyo a campos de refugiados en Grecia para mejorar sus condiciones de vida, han hecho un llamamiento a colaborar para la liberación de Aldeen. Igualmente, se ha impulsado una iniciativa a través de change.org para solicitar al Gobierno griego que evite su deportación.
