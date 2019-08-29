El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, dijo hoy que planea reducir a 8.600 los efectivos estadounidenses en Afganistán, de los 14.000 militares que tiene actualmente, una vez que se firme un acuerdo que su Gobierno está negociando con los talibanes.
"Vamos a bajar hasta 8.600 tropas, y después tomaremos una decisión a partir de ahí sobre qué ocurre", dijo Trump en una entrevista con la emisora de radio de Fox News.
Estados Unidos y los talibanes están cerca de llegar a un acuerdo en las negociaciones que mantienen en Doha, destinadas a concretar un acuerdo que ofrezca una salida a casi 20 años de conflicto armado en Afganistán.
(Habrá ampliación)
