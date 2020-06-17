MADRID
La nueva campaña contra el régimen de Al Assad ya está en marcha, con 39 nuevas entidades designadas en virtud de la 'Ley César', ratificada en diciembre por el presidente Donald Trump.
Según han anunciado el Departamento de Estado y el del Tesoro, empezarán este miércoles las sanciones contra el presidente sirio, Bashar al Assad y su esposa Asma. Incluyen sanciones a su hermano y a la Cuatra División del Ejército sirio, la cual comanda.
Aseguran de que se trata de "una nueva campaña sostenida de presión política y económica" para privar al régimen de los ingresos y el apoyo que le permiten "mantener la guerra y cometer atrocidades masivas contra los sirios".
El Departamento de Estado ha asegurado que los apoyos internacionales permiten a Al Assad "mantener la guerra"
"Continuaremos esta campaña en las próximas semanas y meses contra personas y negocios que apoyen al régimen de Al Assad y obstruyan una solución política y pacífica al conflicto", ha prometido el Gobierno estadounidense, asegurando que las sanciones no cesarán "hasta que Al Assad y su régimen cesen su brutal e innecesaria guerra contra los sirios" y acceda a una "solución política".
Con las nuevas medidas se incluyen sanciones económicas y reestricciones de viajes, e institucionalmente supondría una amenaza a las relaciones internacionales, pues han decretado que tanto el régimen como quienes le apoyan tienen "una simple elección: dar pasos irreversibles hacia una solución política duradera" o "enfrentarse a nuevas sanciones devastadoras".
