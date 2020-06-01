Las protestas en las calles de las principales se suceden en muchas ciudades de Estados Unidos, incluida una en Washington a las puertas de la Casa Blanca, por la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Minneapolis. Sin embargo, el presidente Donald Trump no parece muy por la labor de querer escuchar a la familia del fallecido.

Eso es lo que ha asegurado el hermano del afroamericano asesinado por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad del país, Philonise Floyd, en una entrevista para la cadena MSNBC. "Fue tan rápida, ni siquiera me dio la oportunidad de hablar" ha asegurado sobre su conversación con Trump.

"Fue duro, trataba de hablarle pero me quitaba -la palabra- como diciéndome 'no quiero escuchar lo que me estás diciendo'", ha añadido. Además, el hermano George Floyd le pidió al presidente estadounidense "justicia" para el fallecido.

"Le dije que no me podía creer que cometieran un linchamiento moderno a plena luz del día", ha aseverado Floyd. Las protestas por la muerte de su hermano se han extendido con suma celeridad por decenas de grandes y pequeñas ciudades de Estados Unidos, dejando nuevas imágenes de la brutalidad policial estadounidense.