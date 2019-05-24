La explosión que ha causado al menos ocho heridos leves junto a una panadería en el centro de Lyon ha sido un "ataque", dijo este viernes el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron. El mandatario señaló en una entrevista recogida por el diario Le Figaro que "no hay víctimas mortales, pero sí heridos", y envió sus mejores deseos a las personas afectadas.
⚠ L'interview d'Emmanuel Macron commence ⤵ https://t.co/FadXmRe2Ne #européennes2019 pic.twitter.com/uip0dAOVeE— Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) 24 de mayo de 2019
La Fiscalía de Lyon (este de Francia) trabaja con la hipótesis principal de que el origen del estallido está en un paquete bomba colocado junto a una panadería de una conocida franquicia, en la esquina entre las calles Victor Hugo y Sala, muy cerca de la plaza Bellecour, considerada el corazón de la ciudad. Esta zona peatonal es una de las más frecuentadas por turistas y lioneses, que en la tarde del viernes suelen pasear y hacer compras por estas calles.
Fuentes de la Prefectura (delegación del Gobierno) informaron de que al menos ocho personas han resultado heridas leves por la explosión, de las cuales una, según el canal de televisión BFM TV, sería un menor de edad.
El portavoz de la Prefectura señaló que "la situación se encuentra bajo control" en estos momentos y que la Policía ha establecido un perímetro de seguridad en torno a las calles afectadas. Agregó que se investiga la causa del estallido, que se produjo poco después de las 17.30 hora local (15.30 GMT).
La Policía ha hecho un llamamiento a la ciudadanía para evitar que se acerque a las calles del centro de Lyon y facilitar así las labores de socorro e investigación.
Explosion à #Lyon angle rue Victor Hugo et rue Sala. Périmètre de sécurité mis en place. Pour votre sécurité éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/g9bAgH2oaf— Préfet de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) 24 de mayo de 2019
