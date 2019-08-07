Público
Reino Unido Un fallo en el sistema de facturación de British Airways causa retrasos y cancelaciones en varios aeropuertos

La compañía está realizando la facturación de manera manual, en lugar de utilizar el sistema electrónico, para tratar de paliar el problema.

Un avión de la aerolínea British Airways aterriza en el aeropuerto de Heathrow en Londres. - EFE

Un fallo en el sistema de facturación de la compañía británica British Airways ha provocado largas colas y retrasos en vuelos de algunos aeropuertos del Reino Unido.

Según confirmó la propia compañía, están experimentando "algunos problemas que afectan a la facturación y a la salida de vuelos".

British Airways aseguró en un comunicado que no es un problema global y que solo está ocurriendo en algunos aeropuertos. La compañía está realizando la facturación de manera manual, en lugar de utilizar el sistema electrónico, para tratar de paliar el problema.

Además, el contratiempo ha provocado algunas cancelaciones y retrasos en aeródromos de Londres, lo que ha llevado a la empresa a ofrecer a los clientes la oportunidad de reservar sus vuelos para otros días.

La compañía BA recomienda también a sus clientes que comprueben el estado de sus vuelos y que estén con más tiempo de lo habitual en el aeropuerto.

Este incidente llega después de que este lunes un incendio en un vuelo de British Airways de Londres a Valencia llenase de humo la cabina y obligara a evacuar a los pasajeros.

