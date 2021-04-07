Estás leyendo: El G20 pacta una última moratoria de deuda a países pobres hasta fin de año

Público
Público

El G20 pacta una última moratoria de deuda a países pobres hasta fin de año

El Grupo ha acordado aumentar los recursos del Fondo Monetario Internacional en 650.000 millones de dólares para que pueda ayudar mejor a los países vulnerables a combatir los efectos de la pandemia.

El ministro de Economía de Italia, Daniele Franco. 19/03/2021.
El ministro de Economía de Italia, Daniele Franco. 19/03/2021. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool / Reuters

ROMA

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Los ministros de Finanzas y los banqueros centrales de los países del G20 han acordado este miércoles extender por última vez la moratoria de los pagos de la deuda bilateral para los países más vulnerables durante seis meses más, hasta diciembre de 2021.

También han acordado aumentar los recursos del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) en 650.000 millones de dólares para que pueda ayudar mejor a los países vulnerables a combatir los efectos de la pandemia, aseguró el ministro de Economía de Italia, Daniele Franco, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la segunda reunión virtual.

Los titulares de las carteras de Finanzas del G20 también han coincidido en la necesidad de mantener los estímulos para fomentar la recuperación tras la pandemia y en que una retirada prematura frenaría este proceso, al tiempo que han debatido la posibilidad de imponer un impuesto global a las empresas, aunque este asunto seguirá sobre la mesa en la reunión que tendrán en Venecia en julio.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público