Golpe de Estado en Bolivia Denuncian que la OEA 'fabricó' el informe de un supuesto fraude electoral en Bolivia

Ese informe sirvió de base y de coartada a los opositores al expresidente Evo Morales para forzar su salida del poder.

La presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, presenta a su equipo de Gobierno (REUTERS).

El Centro Estratégico Latinoamericano de Geopolítica (CELAG), una institución dedicada a la investigación, estudio y análisis de los fenómenos políticos, económicos y sociales de América Latina, ha publicado un artículo en el que denuncia que la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) fabricó el informe que denunciaba el fraude electoral en Bolivia. Ese informe sirvió de base y de coartada a los opositores al expresidente Evo Morales que perpetraron el Golpe en Bolivia. 

"Los hallazgos del análisis nos permiten afirmar que el informe preliminar de la OEA no aporta prueba alguna que pudiera resultar definitiva para demostrar el supuesto fraude al que aludió el secretario general", se puede leer en el artículo de CELAG. 

CELAG asegura en otro momento: "La OEA elaboró un informe cuestionable para inducir en la opinión pública una deducción falsa: que el incremento de la brecha a favor de Evo Morales en el tramo final del conteo fuera ampliándose por causas fraudulentas y no por las características sociopolíticas y las dinámicas de comportamiento electoral que se dan entre el mundo rural y el urbano en Bolivia". 

"Resulta muy llamativo que el informe haga escasas y escuetas alusiones al cómputo oficial sin ningún tipo de sustento técnico que avale las afirmaciones que realiza", añade el CELAG un poco más adelante. El CELAG también afirma que la OEA denuncia una supuesta falsificación de actas basándose "en una muestra no representativa" del total de las mismas.

Estas ​y otras afirmaciones cuestionables "nos permiten afirmar que el informe preliminar de la OEA no aporta prueba alguna que pudiera resultar definitiva para demostrar el supuesto fraude".

