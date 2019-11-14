Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Gobierno de coalición CC y NC contribuirán a la gobernabilidad pero imponen la agenda canaria

El secretario general nacional de CC–PNC, José Miguel Barragán, y el presidente de Nueva Canarias, Román Rodríguez, han confirmado que la vicesecretaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, quien lidera las reuniones, ya ha contactado con ambos y que están abiertos al diálogo y “a la espera” de las proposiciones del PSOE.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen de archivo de Pedro Quevedo (NC) y Ana Oramas (CC) en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

Imagen de archivo de Pedro Quevedo (NC) y Ana Oramas (CC) en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

La coalición electoral canaria CC-PNC y NC tiene la “voluntad de contribuir a la gobernabilidad” de España y evitar una “situación de bloqueo”, aunque defenderán en cualquier caso la agenda canaria y los “derechos y conquistas” del archipiélago.

El secretario general nacional de CC–PNC, José Miguel Barragán, y el presidente de Nueva Canarias, Román Rodríguez, han confirmado en rueda de prensa este jueves que la vicesecretaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, quien lidera las reuniones, ya ha contactado con ambos y que están abiertos al diálogo y “a la espera” de las proposiciones del PSOE.

Tras la reunión de este miércoles de la comisión de seguimiento de la coalición nacionalista, ambas formaciones han coincidido en que priorizarán durante estas reuniones con Lastra la defensa de la agenda canaria, del nuevo Régimen Económico y Fiscal canario y del Estatuto autonómico, así como un cambio “necesario” de la ley de estabilidad para que las autonomías puedan invertir el superávit.

“Reclamamos que las conquistas y avances en Canarias se respeten, que se cumplan. Estaremos abiertos a los planteamientos del PSOE y sus peticiones. Vamos a escuchar, no vamos a prejuzgar ni a adelantar acontecimientos. La voluntad que hemos dejado clara también entre ambos es que coordinaremos esfuerzos en torno al programa que nos une”, ha señalado Román Rodríguez.

José Miguel Barragán ha insistido en que los nacionalistas consideran “importante” la posibilidad de que “en los primeros albores” de una posible nueva legislatura se cambie la ley de Estabilidad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad