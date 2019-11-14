Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Pactos de investidura ERC sigue en el 'no' a Sánchez tras su primera reunión con el PSOE

Los portavoces parlamentarios de PSOE y ERC, Adriana Lastra y Gabriel Rufián, se reúnen en el Congreso pero no logran desbloquear la investidura de Sánchez. Ambos partidos se emplazan a continuar negociando.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La vicesecretaria general y portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista, Adriana Lastra, y el secretario de Organización y ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, en la reunión con el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, y la portav

 Adriana Lastra y José Luis Ábalos en una reunión con los portavoces de ERC, Gabriel Rufián y Carolina Telechea / EFE

La primera reunión entre el PSOE y ERC para desbloquear la investidura de Pedro Sánchez ha finalizado como empezó, con el 'no' de la formación catalana. Los portavoces parlamentarios de ambos partidos, la socialista Adriana Lastra y Gabriel Rufián, han protagonizado un encuentro de aproximadamente una hora de duración y se han emplazado a continuar dialogando para tratar de articular una mayoría para sacar adelante el gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad