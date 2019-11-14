El fundador del Circo del Sol, el canadiense Guy Laliberté, ha sido detenido por cultivar marihuana en Nukutepipi, su isla privada en la Polinesia francesa, y se encuentra actualmente bajo custodia policial en la ciudad de Papeete, según informa la cadena de radio France Info.
El abogado de Laliberté, Me Piriou, ha confirmado este martes 12 de noviembre en un comunicado que el acusado se encuentra retenido en la Gendarmería francesa y ha alegado que los cultivos de cannabis encontrados en la residencia del empresario son para fines "estrictamente personales" porque es consumidor de cannabis medicinal.
Asimismo, ha subrayado que Laliberté, cuya fortuna se estima en 1,37 millones de dólares, de "disocia completamente" de "cualquier rumor" que le implique en la venta o tráfico de narcóticos, así como que tiene la intención de colaborar con las autoridades locales en la investigación.
