Juncker da por hecho el brexit y es tajante: "La UE no será la responsable si vuelve la violencia a Irlanda"

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, ha afirmado en una entrevista emitida este domingo por la cadena británica Sky News que está convencido de que Reino Unido finalmente saldrá de la UE y ha advertido de nuevo de que, si hay brexit sin acuerdo, en Irlanda habrá una frontera "dura".

"Estoy convencido de que habrá Brexit", ha declarado Juncker en la entrevista, grabada la semana pasada, antes de recibir las nuevas propuestas del primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, para modificar el acuerdo previo alcanzado entre Bruselas y su antecesora, Theresa May.



En cuanto a la posibilidad de la instauración de una frontera entre Irlanda del Norte y la República de Irlanda en caso de que no haya una salida pactada, Juncker ha respondido que "sí". "Debemos asegurarnos la defensa del interés de la Unión Europea y del mercado internacional", ha argumentado.

"La UE no será la responsable si vuelve la violencia a Irlanda"

En ese sentido, ha criticado a los diputados británicos que "han olvidado la historia" en referencia al Acuerdo del Viernes Santo que puso fin a décadas de violencia en Irlanda del Norte. Si hay una frontera dura, "la historia volverá de inmediato". "La situación en Irlanda ha mejorado. No deberíamos jugar con esto", ha remachado.

Sin embargo, ha subrayado que la UE no será la responsable si vuelve la violencia. "La UE no será en modo alguno responsable de ninguna de las consecuencias del brexit. Ha sido una decisión británica. Una decisión soberana que respetamos; pero que no intenten cargar a la UE con la responsabilidad. La UE no está marchándose de Reino Unido; Reino Unido se está marchando de la UE", ha argumentado.

Reino Unido y la UE han fijado el 31 de octubre como fecha de salida de Reino Unido del bloque, pero Londres quiere un nuevo acuerdo distinto del pactado por May que le permita controlar su frontera con Irlanda. Johnson ha advertido de que si no hay un nuevo acuerdo con Bruselas habrá igualmente Brexit en la fecha prevista.