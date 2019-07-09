Público
LGTBI El matrimonio homosexual entra en vigor en Ecuador

De esta forma, se consuma el fallo por el que la Corte Constitucional, el máximo organismo de control de la Carta Magna, abrió las puertas para legalizar el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.

30/06/2019 - Marcha del Orgullo 2019 en Quito, Ecuador. / REUTERS - DANIEL TAPIA

Marcha del Orgullo 2019 en Quito, Ecuador. / REUTERS - DANIEL TAPIA

El Registro Oficial de Ecuador ha publicado este lunes el fallo de la Corte Constitucional que legaliza el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en el país, lo que técnicamente elimina cualquier impedimento burocrático y termina con las dudas sobre el alcance de la decisión.

Este lunes por la noche, hora local, fueron publicadas en el Registro Oficial, órgano de difusión del Estado en cuanto a las disposiciones legales que rigen a la ciudadanía, las dos sentencias que el Constitucional promulgó el pasado 12 de junio en lo relativo al matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en el país andino, lo que termina con cualquier impedimento que se pudiera aducir.

En el Registro aparecen las dos sentencias íntegras con las decisiones que tomó el alto tribunal en cuanto al matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo y el matrimonio igualitario.

De esta forma, se consuma el fallo por el que la Corte Constitucional, el máximo organismo de control de la Carta Magna, abrió las puertas para legalizar el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo tras posicionarse a favor de dos casos de consulta de la norma sobre este asunto.

