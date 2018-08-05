Un total de 20 personas han muerto en un avión militar antiguo, del tipo JU-52, que se estrelló el sábado en una zona montañosa en el cantón suizo de los Graubuenden, según ha informado este domingo la Policía cantonal.
La Policía de Suiza y la compañía operadora han confirmado que los 20 ocupantes de una avioneta estrellada en los Alpes han fallecido, según han hecho saber en una rueda de prensa recogida por el diario Blick.
El aparato, de la compañía JU-AIR, era un modelo Ju-52, se estrelló en el oeste de la montaña Piz Segnas en el cantón de Graubuenden, por causas bajo investigación, pero de momento parece descartarse el fallo mecánico.
"El último mantenimiento regular del JU-52 tuvo lugar en julio. No hay problemas técnicos conocidos con el avión", ha explicado el consejero delegado de la compañía, Kurt Waldmeier. "El día más triste de la historia de nuestra empresa. La pérdida que hemos sufrido es enorme", ha declarado.
La Policía local había comunicado a través de su perfil oficial en Twitter que cinco helicópteros, junto a una misión de rescate a gran escala, han sido desplegados en el lugar del siniestro.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
