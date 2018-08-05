El número de personas con grado reconocido de dependencia en España y derecho a prestación ha aumentado hasta los 1.276.183, según la cifra actualizada del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia a 30 de junio de 2018, un 4,8 por ciento más que en la misma fecha de 2017. Del total, 289.097, más de uno de cada cinco, aún no reciben la prestación que les corresponde.
En total, a 30 de junio de este año había 1,73 millones de solicitantes del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia siendo el perfil el de mujer (64 por ciento) de 80 años o más (54,1 por ciento). Además, en esa fecha se habían resuelto 1,6 millones de solicitudes.
De ese total de 1,6 millones de resoluciones, 1,27 millones de personas son beneficiarias con grado reconocido de dependencia y derecho a prestación en aplicación de la Ley para la Autonomía Personal y atención a las personas en situación de dependencia, frente a 330.248 que no tienen grado reconocido.
En concreto, la mayoría tienen reconocido el grado II -dependencia severa- (29,9 por ciento); un 26 por ciento, el grado I -dependencia moderada- y un 23,5 por ciento, el grado III -grandes dependientes-.
Además, de los datos se desprende que de los 1,27 millones con derecho a prestación, 987.086 la reciben, mientras que 289.097, el 22,6 por ciento del total, están en lista de espera. Este porcentaje se sitúa cuatro puntos por debajo del registrado en junio de 2017, cuando había 1,21 millones de beneficiarios con derecho a prestación, de los cuales 319.112 no la recibía, un 26,2 por ciento.
Por tipo de prestación, el 32 por ciento de las que se conceden son ayudas económicas para cuidados en el entorno familiar, seguidas por un 17 por ciento para ayudas a domicilio y un 15,8 por ciento para teleasistencia.
Atendiendo a las comunidades autónomas, el mayor número de solicitantes del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia se encuentra en Andalucía, con 386.030 (22,2 por ciento), seguida por Cataluña, con 312.153 (17,9 por ciento) y Madrid, con 213.512 solicitantes (12,3 por ciento).
En cuanto a las personas reconocidas como dependientes y con derecho a prestación, también encabezan el listado Andalucía, con 285.730 personas dependientes; Cataluña, con 224.260; y Madrid, con 158.513.
