Medio ambiente Se elevan a 1.747 las hectáreas afectadas por el incendio de Huelva

El incendio ha afectado a una zona con barrancos y lomas, con una vegetación compuesta por encinas, pinos y matorral, además de distintos cultivos.

Efectivos del Plan Infoca trabajan en la extinción de un incendio declarado esta tarde en el término municipal de Nerva (Huelva). EFE/Julián Pérez

El Plan Infoca ha actualizado y elevado hasta las 1.747 hectáreas la superficie afectada por el incendio forestal declarado el pasado jueves en el paraje Sierra de San Cristóbal, en el término municipal de Nerva (Huelva).

La actualización de superficie, aún provisional, se ha realizado tras recibir los datos del satélite del programa Copérnico de la Unión Europea.

Los técnicos del dispositivo de extinción están trabajando ya, cuando aún no se ha dado por controlado el fuego, para determinar los grados de afección de la vegetación en el perímetro.

El fuego, estabilizado desde las 19.15 horas del viernes, se inició en torno a las 16.00 horas del jueves y llegó a movilizar más de 230 efectivos tanto del Plan Infoca, como de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) y del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, así como miembros de la Guardia Civil, Protección Civil o Policía Local, entre otros.

