El histórico etarra Santiago Arrospide Sarasola —conocido como Santi Potros— ha salido de la prisión de Topas, en Salamanca, a las 8.15 horas de este domingo, acompañado por tres familiares, dos hombres y una mujer, y no ha querido hacer declaraciones. Vestido con ropa de deporte y una gorra blanca, el etarra ha montado en la parte delantera de un vehículo blanco que lo esperaba fuera del recinto penitenciario.
Potros ha recorrido los doscientos metros que separan la prisión de la salida del recinto sólo acompañado de esas tres personas y sin hacer comentarios. Solo la mujer, que ha recibido con un beso a Santi Potros, ha respondido con un "muy bien" a la pregunta de cómo se encontraba a la salida de prisión.
Santi Potros ha sido excarcelado tras pasar 31 de sus 70 años en la cárcel -13 en Francia y 18 en España- y superar el cumplimiento máximo de privación de libertad.
Se trata de un antiguo dirigente del aparato militar de la organización que fue condenado a penas que sumaban casi 3.000 años de cárcel por numerosos atentados, como el de la plaza de la República Dominicana de Madrid en 1986, en el que fallecieron 12 personas, y el de Hipercor en 1987, que se saldó con 21 víctimas mortales.
Santi Potros, de 70 años y natural de Lasarte (Gipuzkoa), fue detenido en 1987 en Francia y ha permanecido 13 años en centros penitenciarios galos y otros 18 en cárceles españolas, después de ser extraditado en diciembre del año 2000.
Arrospide pasó a formar parte de la banda en 1968, para ingresar en 1976 en los comandos Bereziak (especiales) de ETA político-militar. Se benefició de la amnistía general de 1977. Desde 1981 hasta 1985 se hizo cargo de los comandos ilegales de ETA.
