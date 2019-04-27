Una operación antiterrorista en Sri Lanka finaliza con 16 muertos

Unas 16 personas murieron, seis de ellos niños, durante un enfrentamiento entre las fuerzas de seguridad y un grupo armado sospechoso de haber participado en los atentados del Domingo de Resurrección en Sri Lanka, en los que murieron más de 250 personas y otras 500 resultaron heridas, confirmaron hoy fuentes oficiales.
En la operación murieron seis niños, tres mujeres, un civil y seis terroristas, además de causar cinco heridos, confirmó a Efe una fuente del Ejército de la isla que precisó que "no hubo bajas dentro de las tropas", en referencia a las fuerzas policiales.
El operativo en la ciudad oriental de Kalmunai se inició la noche del viernes, tras recibir un aviso sobre la existencia de una casa donde se ocultaban personas vinculadas con los atentados suicidas, lo que desencadenó un tiroteo y una serie de explosiones.
Las muertes se produjeron cuando, de acuerdo a las autoridades, los suicidas cargados de explosivos se inmolaron matando a sus propias familias. "Ellos (los terroristas) se hicieron explotar con sus familias", aseguró la fuente militar.
Los enfrentamientos se desarrollaron durante varias horas en Kalmunai, después de que las fuerzas de seguridad llevasen a cabo redadas en varias localidades del país.
Las redadas llegan después de los atentados suicidas en tres iglesias y tres hoteles de lujo en Sri Lanka, con más de 250 muertos y 500 heridos, y de los que se responsabilizó el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).
La serie de ataques ocurridos el pasado domingo casi simultáneamente fueron cometidos por al menos nueve suicidas cargados de potentes explosivos. Horas después, una séptima detonación tuvo lugar en un pequeño hotel situado a una decena de kilómetros al sur de la capital, y la última en un complejo residencial, también en Colombo.
Atentados de esta magnitud no habían tenido lugar en Sri Lanka desde la guerra civil entre la guerrilla tamil y el Gobierno, un conflicto que duró 26 años y finalizó en 2009, y en el que, según datos de la ONU, perdieron la vida más de 40.000 civiles.
