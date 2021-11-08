Estás leyendo: El pleno del Partido Comunista Chino busca encumbrar a Xi Jinping como el líder de la nueva era en China

El pleno del Partido Comunista Chino busca encumbrar a Xi Jinping como el líder de la nueva era en China

La tercera resolución sobre la historia del Partido Comunista de China (PCCh) va a marcar una nueva era, liderada por el actual presidente y líder, Xi Jinping. Estas resoluciones son los documentos más importantes que emite el comité central.

El presidente chino Xi Jinping en una pantalla gigante en un centro comercial de Pekín.
El presidente chino Xi Jinping en una pantalla gigante en un centro comercial de Pekín. REUTERS

Madrid

Actualizado:

No se esperan sorpresas o grandes cambios y sí un apoyo sin fisuras a Xi Jinping, secretario general del Partido Comunista Chino (PCCh) y presidente del país, en el importante pleno que celebra el partido hasta el jueves. En él se abordará una nueva resolución sobre la historia del PCCh, la tercera después de la de 1945, en la que se entronizó a Mao Zedong, y la de 1981, con la que el dirigente Deng Xiaoping oficializó el comienzo del periodo de reforma y apertura.

Los 370 miembros del XIX Comité Central del PCCh se reunirán a puerta cerrada hasta el jueves en Pekín. Está previsto que esta revisión enfatice el rol de Xi Jinpin en la búsqueda de "la modernización" de China a lograr para 2049, año en que se celebrará el centenario de la República Popular. El objetivo es justificar que el mandatario vuelva a ser líder otros cinco años y por tercera vez. Hasta 2019, los líderes lo eran durante dos mandatos de cinco años cada uno.

El XX Congreso de partido, que tendrá lugar en octubre de 2022, deberá decidir la continuidad de Xi Jinping al frente de la potencia asiática. Y este pleno del PCCh que ahora arranca, aparte de consilidar el poder del líder, tratará sobre asuntos que ya están en marcha, como "reducir las desigualdades, ampliar la clase media y revertir taras estructurales a nivel económico y social", comenta a la agencia EFE el experto español Xulio Ríos, director del Observatorio de la Política China.

En una reciente columna en Público, Xulio Ríos concluía que "esta sesión plenaria abre la espita de la definitiva cuenta atrás para anclar más sólidamente aun el poder de Xi Jinping, afianzar el rumbo de su "nueva era" y establecer el xiísmo como el trazo ideológico asociado a la China del siglo XXI".

El analista chino Gu Su apunta al rotativo South China Morning Post que "no será tan ambiciosa" como las anteriores —en la que se criticaron errores y se plantearon giros políticos— y que busca "allanar el camino" para que Xi, sin sucesor a la vista, sea encumbrado en el Congreso del próximo año.

Naturalmente, los medios oficiales destacan permanentemente la figura de Xi Jinping; la agencia estatal de noticias Xinhua o el oficial Diario del Pueblo han destacado en las últimas semanas la "bendición" que supone tenerlo en una "posición central", desde la que el dirigente ha reforzado el culto a su personalidad.

Todo ello se produce, en un contexto delicado en cuatro grandes frentes: los rebrotes del coronavirus, la ralentización de la economía, los roces con Estados Unidos y el agravamiento de la crisis con Taiwán.

