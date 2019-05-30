Un seísmo de magnitud 6,8 en la escala abierta de Richter, con epicentro en la costa del Pacífico, sacudió la madrugada de este jueves El Salvador, sin que hasta el momento haya datos sobre la existencia de víctimas o daños materiales, y que ha generado alerta de tsunami, informó el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (MARN).
El temblor se registro a las 03.06 hora local (09.06 GMT), tuvo una profundidad focal de 48 kilómetros y su epicentro se situó frente a la costa del departamento de La Libertad, a 66 kilómetros al sur de la playa Mizata, indicó la fuente.
Las autoridades de Protección Civil indicaron en sus redes sociales que zonas del departamento de San Salvador y Usulután (este) se encuentran sin energía eléctrica y que fue cerrada la principal carretera que conecta el centro con el oeste del país por riesgos de derrumbes en el tramo conocido como "Los Chorros".
En la zona costera del país se activaron "protocolos de evacuación" por amenaza de tsunami
La institución añadió que el temblor fue sentido a nivel nacional y que "hasta este momento no se tiene reporte de afectaciones", pero que el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico (PTWC) ha emitido una "advertencia".
La organización de socorro Cruz Verde Salvadoreña informó de que en esa carretera se produjeron derrumbes y que en la zona costera del país se activaron "protocolos de evacuación" por la "amenaza de tsunami".
En El Salvador, la mayoría de los temblores que se producen habitualmente tienen su origen en aguas del océano Pacífico y a mucha mayor profundidad, lo que en ocasiones los hace imperceptibles para la población.
No obstante, los que se originan en tierra próximos a la superficie son más sentidos y dañinos, por lo que generan alarma entre los habitantes. Los últimos movimientos telúricos que se registraron en El Salvador ocurrieron en año 2001, de magnitud 7,7 y 6,6.
El primero tuvo lugar en el océano Pacífico frente a la costa oriental del país el 13 de enero y causó 944 muertos, mientras que el 13 se febrero del mismo año hubo otro con epicentro en el departamento de San Vicente (este) que ocasionó 315 muertos, dañó 82 edificios públicos y destruyó 41.302 viviendas
