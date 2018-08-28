El titular del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, y el primer ministro de Hungría, el nacionalista Viktor Orbán, se han reunido este martes en Milán para estrechar lazos frente al "bloque de países liderado por (el presidente francés, Emmanuel) Macron, que apoya la inmigración".
"Ahora mismo en la Unión Europea hay dos bloques, uno liderado por Macron (...), que es el jefe de los partidos que apoyan la inmigración, y por otra parte estamos nosotros, que queremos frenar la inmigración ilegal. Esta es la situación actual", dijo Orbán en una rueda de prensa conjunta celebrada tras el encuentro.
Salvini, líder de la ultraderechista Liga, y Orbán se reunieron en la sede de la delegación del Gobierno en Milán, en una cita "política y no institucional", como se ha afanado por recalcar el otro socio del Gobierno, el antisistema Movimiento Cinco Estrellas.
El ministro del Interior y vicepresidente de Italia comparte con Orbán su discurso duro contra la inmigración y en los últimos días ha protagonizado un pulso con los países europeos al mantener retenidos a más de un centenar de migrantes en un barco militar en el puerto de Catania.
Salvini quería presionar con esta acción a los países europeos para que acordaran su reubicación, lo que le ha valido la apertura en Italia de una investigación por secuestro, arresto ilegal y abuso de poder.
"Pueden abrir investigaciones o procedimientos, que no me harán cambiar de idea", remarcó Salvini.
El ministro italiano afirmó que tras las conversaciones con Orbán, "empieza un camino (...) para conseguir una UE diferente, para lograr un cambio en la Comisión Europea y en las políticas europeas, para que centren su atención en el derecho al trabajo, a la vida, a la salud y a la seguridad".
Por su parte, el nacionalista Orbán destacó que "Hungría ha demostrado que la inmigración se puede frenar por tierra" y que Salvini goza de su respeto porque "está demostrando que la inmigración también puede ser frenada por mar".
"De su éxito depende la seguridad de la UE. (...) Le animamos a que no dé marcha atrás y que defienda las fronteras europeas", expuso.
