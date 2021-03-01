Sarkozy es condenado a tres años por corrupción y tráfico de influencias

parís
El expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy fue condenado este lunes a tres años de prisión por corrupción y tráfico de influencias, lo que le convierte en el primer exinquilino del Elíseo en ser sentenciado a una pena de cárcel.
El Tribunal Correccional de París precisó que dos de esos años de cárcel están exentos de cumplimiento y que el tercer año de prisión firme puede ser convertida en detención domiciliaria o vigilancia con un brazalete electrónico.
La corte condenó, además, a una pena similar al abogado del expresidente, Thierry Herzog, a quien impuso además cinco años de inhabilitación para ejercer la abogacía, y al alto magistrado Gilbert Azibert.
Las penas son algo inferiores a lo que había reclamado la Fiscalía, que pedía dos años de cárcel firmes contra los tres acusados.
Los jueces consideraron probado que existió un pacto de corrupción para beneficiar los intereses judiciales de Sarkozy en otras causas abiertas tras su salida del Elíseo en 2012.
Esas actuaciones salieron a la luz en unas conversaciones telefónicas intervenidas por la policía en 2014 entre Sarkozy y su abogado, en la que se desprendía que habían contactado a Azibert, entonces miembro del Tribunal Supremo, para obtener información en otra causa abierta contra el expresidente a cambio de ayudar al magistrado a lograr un puesto en Mónaco.
La sentencia recoge la "particular gravedad" del delito cometido por Sarkozy por su condición de expresidente, que "se sirvió de su cargo y de sus relaciones" para "su interés personal", lo que llena de descrédito un cargo que, por la Constitución, le otorga el poder de equilibrio de la justicia.
Además, recoge el veredicto, Sarkozy tenía que conocer las infracciones cometidas por su condición de abogado de formación.
También fue muy duro contra Herzog, uno de los más reputados abogados de París, y contra Azibert, a quien acusó de "desacreditar una profesión cuya función es básica en la democracia".
La histórica condena a Sarkozy, que puede apelar la sentencia, se produce dos semanas antes de que se abra otro proceso en el que está implicado el expresidente, el de las presuntas irregularidades sobre la financiación de su campaña para las elecciones presidenciales de 2012.
