Sea Watch Italia desembarcará a los 47 migrantes que llevan 12 días bloqueados en el Sea Watch

El presidente del Gobierno italiano Giuseppe Conte ha explicado que el desembarco se producirá después de que Alemania, Portugal, Francia, Rumanía, Malta y Luxemburgo  respondan a la petición de reubicación de estas personas en la que Italia también participará.

Sea-Watch 3./Europa Press

El presidente del Gobierno italiano, Giuseppe Conte, ha anunciado que en las próximas horas desembarcarán los 47 migrantes que se encuentran desde hace doce días esperando en el barco humanitario Sea Watch tras haber llegado a un acuerdo de reubicación con seis países europeos.

Conte ha explicado que el desembarco se producirá después de que seis países (Alemania, Portugal, Francia, Rumanía, Malta y a última hora Luxemburgo), respondan a la petición de reubicación de estas personas. También Italia participará en esta reubicación, según hizo saber Conte, que no dio detalles de cómo serán repartidos ni del destino de los menores, que según la ley italiana no pueden ser enviados a otros países.

La nave Sea Watch 3, de la ONG homónima, salvó el 19 de enero a esas 47 personas, entre ellos hay 13 menores de edad, 8 de ellos no acompañados, que viajaban en una barcaza frente a las costas de Libia, y desde hace varios días se encontraban frente a las costas de Siracusa (en Sicilia) resguardándose del mal tiempo.

Así concluye un nuevo pulso en la acogida de migrantes que ha mantenido en el mar durante doce días a 47 personas como ya ocurrió con este mismo barco hace algunas semanas y que finalmente acogió Malta. A petición de la ONG alemana, cuyo barco tiene bandera holandesa, el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos instó a Italia a ofrecerles "cuidados médicos, alimentos, agua y productos de primera necesidad".


La situación de las personas a bordo era desesperada como explicó en una nota el doctor del Sea-Watch 3, Frank Dörner, quien dijo que "algunas personas han dejado de comer, se han encerrado en si mismas y otras se han vuelto emocionalmente inestables. Tuvimos que recurrir al uso de tranquilizantes para algunos".

