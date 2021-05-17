Segunda madrugada de intensos bombardeos israelíes sobre Gaza

JERUSALÉN
La madrugada del lunes los bombardeos israelíes fueron también de alta intensidad sobre la Franja, por segundo día consecutivo y después de una de las peores ofensivas que mató el domingo a 42 palestinos civiles en la ciudad de Gaza.
La aviación israelí atacó las viviendas de altos cargos del movimiento islamista Hamás, y 15 kilómetros de red de túneles subterráneos, conocida como "", en la que asegura se esconden los altos mandos de las milicias islamistas.
Al menos 197 palestinos, incluidos 58 menores y 34 mujeres; y diezMetro personas en Israel, dos de ellas menores, han muerto desde el inicio de los enfrentamientos que comenzaron hace hoy una semana.
Con las negociaciones de tregua estancadas, las imágenes de explosiones e intensas rondas de bombardeos volvieron a iluminar durante la madrugada el cielo del bloqueado enclave palestino.
Las milicias de la franja, lideradas por Hamás y la Yihad Islámica continuaron toda la noche con el disparo de cohetes hacia las comunidades israelíes cercanas a Gaza.
Como parte de la operación israelí de esta madrugada, 54 cazas llevaron a cabo una tercera ronda de bombardeos contra 35 objetivos de las milicias en el sistema de túneles subterráneo, informó el Ejército.
Además, atacó nueve residencias adicionales de altos cargos de Hamás, principales objetivos de las ofensivas israelíes, que a su vez están teniendo un alto coste civil en una destruida Franja de Gaza.
