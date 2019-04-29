El presidente de Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, ha anunciado este domingo la prohibición del uso de cualquier tipo de prenda que pueda dificultar la identificación de una persona ocultando su rostro, una de las medidas adoptadas por las autoridades tras los atentados del Domingo de Resurrección, en los que murieron más de 250 personas.
"Está prohibido con efecto inmediato utilizar todo tipo de prendas que obstaculicen la identificación de las personas en el país ante la amenaza para la seguridad nacional y pública a partir del 29 de abril de 2019", ha explicado Sirisena a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter.
La medida ha sido adoptada por el presidente en virtud del estado de emergencia decretado a raíz de los atentados perpetrados supuestamente por grupos islamistas contra iglesias y hoteles de lujo.
