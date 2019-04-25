Las autoridades de Sri Lanka redujeron este jueves a 253 el número de muertos en la serie de atentados del pasado domingo contra iglesias y hoteles de lujo en Sri Lanka, casi cien menos de los reportados previamente, un descenso que han explicado por la dificultad de contabilizar los miembros amputados.
"A día de hoy, el número de muertos en el ataque terrorista del domingo ha sido revisado a 253, y no 359 como había sido informado anteriormente", informó el director del departamento de comunicación del Ministerio de la Salud, Prasanna Adikari, en un comunicado. Según Adikari, el anterior recuento ha sido corregido "siguiendo el complicado proceso de contabilizar los cadáveres en la morgue de Colombo".
La serie de ataques ocurridos el domingo casi simultáneamente en tres hoteles de lujo y tres iglesias en Colombo y otras ciudades del país, fueron cometidos por al menos nueve suicidas cargados de potentes explosivos, la mayoría de ellos personas "bien formadas" pertenecientes a la clase media-alta.
Horas después, una séptima detonación tuvo lugar en un pequeño hotel situado a una decena de kilómetros al sur de la capital, y la última en un complejo residencial, también en Colombo. El Gobierno de Sri Lanka vinculó el ataque, reivindicado por el Estado Islámico (EI) con el poco conocido grupo terrorista local de tintes islamistas National Thowheeth Jamath (NTJ), aunque advirtió sobre posibles vínculos extranjeros.
En Sri Lanka la población cristiana representa el 7,4 %, mientras que los budistas son el 70,2%, los hinduistas el 12,6 % y los musulmanes el 9,7 %, según datos del censo de 2011. Sin embargo, atentados de esta magnitud no habían tenido lugar en Sri Lanka desde la guerra civil entre la guerrilla tamil y el Gobierno, un conflicto que duró 26 años y finalizó en 2009, y que dejó, según datos de la ONU, más de 40.000 civiles muertos.
