El número de personas fallecidas en la serie de atentados del Domingo de Resurrección contra iglesias y hoteles de lujo en Sri Lanka asciende este miércoles a 359, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales que aseguraron que a los ataques, cuya autoría reclama el Estado Islámico, fueron cometidos por terroristas "bien formados".
El número de muertos pasó de 321 a 359 en las últimas 24 horas después de que varias de las más de 500 víctimas heridas murieran, informó en una rueda de prensa con periodistas extranjeros el secretario de Estado de Defensa de Sri Lanka, Ruwan Wijewardene. Entre las víctimas se encuentran 39 extranjeros.
El ministro de Defensa ha informado este miércoles de que 60 personas han sido detenidas hasta el momento en relación con los atentados del domingo. Wijewardene ha detallado que los detenidos son ciudadanos de nacionalidad cingalesa y que 32 de ellos se encuentran bajo custodia policial.
A su vez, reveló que los cuerpos de seguridad permanecen en alerta ante la amenaza de nuevos ataques. "Puede haber más ataques. Tenemos que estar atentos en este momento, tendremos la situación bajo control en los próximos días", dijo Wijewardene en una rueda de prensa con periodistas extranjeros.
Por su parte, el portavoz de la Policía de Sri Lanka, Ruwan Gunasekara, ha confirmado que hubo un total de nueve atacantes suicidas, de los cuales ya han sido identificados ocho. Además ha subrayado que entre los atacantes identificados se encuentra una mujer y otra persona que estudió en Reino Unido y Australia.
