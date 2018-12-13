Público
Tiroteo en Estrasburgo Fallece una tercera persona herida en el atentado de Estrasburgo

La Policía mantiene una intensa operación de búsqueda del sospechoso del tiroteo por Francia, Alemania y Suiza. 

Ya son tres las personas que han muerto por el atentado del pasado martes en Estrasburgo - Reuters/Vincent Kessler

Uno de los heridos en el atentado de Estrasburgo del pasado martes ha fallecido, lo que sitúa el balance provisional en tres muertos, informó este jueves la Prefectura (delegación del Gobierno).

Además, cinco personas siguen en estado grave y otras ocho con heridas más leves, agregó la Prefectura en un comunicado. Según diversos medios, el fallecido es el herido que se encontraba en estado de muerte cerebral.

En total, según aseguró ayer la ministra de Santidad, Agnes Buzyn, 16 personas fueron heridas por Chérif Chekatt en las calles del centro de la capital alsaciana, donde se desarrolla un secular mercado navideño.

El sospechoso, que resultó herido en un brazo por una patrulla militar, logró escapar a la policía, que mantiene una intensa operación de búsqueda en Francia, Alemania y Suiza. 

