Al menos 16 personas migrantes en situación irregular han muerto y otros 51 han resultado heridos al volcar este jueves la furgoneta en la que viajaban en el este de Turquía, informa la agencia turca Anadolu.
El accidente se produjo a las 12:00 hora local cuando el vehículo volcó por razones desconocidas en Özalp, en la provincia turca de Van, al este del país.
El gobernador provincial, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, dijo a la citada agencia que se han contabilizado 16 muertos, entre ellos mujeres y niños, y 51 heridos, algunos de ellos en estado grave, por lo que no se descartan más fallecimientos.
"También murió el conductor de la furgoneta, que tenía antecedentes judiciales por transporte de migrantes irregulares. En la furgoneta, diseñada para 17-18 personas en condiciones normales, se habían apretujado 67 personas", indicó Bilmez.
Las autoridades no han revelado aún ni la nacionalidad de los accidentados ni hacia dónde se dirigían.
La provincia de Van, situada en el extremo sureste de Turquía y fronteriza con Irán, es un lugar de paso habitual para refugiados afganos e iraníes, que luego viajan hasta las costas occidentales de Anatolia para trasladarse a las islas griegas.
