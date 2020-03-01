Estás leyendo: Luxemburgo, primer país del mundo con transporte público gratuito

Transporte gratuito Luxemburgo, primer país del mundo con transporte público gratuito

La medida ha entrado en vigor este domingo. Las únicas excepciones contempladas a esta gratuidad son el tren de primera clase y los viajes al extranjero.

Panorámica de la ciudad de Luxemburgo. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
MADRID

Actualizado:

europa press | público

Luxemburgo se ha convertido este sábado en el primer país del mundo que instaura la gratuidad del transporte público, una de las principales apuestas del actual Gobierno luxemburgués.

Esta medida servirá para que los ciudadanos puedan moverse libremente por el país sin costes de viaje, por lo que el Estado dejará de sumar 41 millones de euros anuales en venta de billetes de autobús, tren y tranvía. 

Las expendedoras de billetes han sido ya retiradas, aunque sigue siendo importante llevar una documentación que identifique a los usuarios, han advertido las autoridades.

La única excepción contemplada a esta gratuidad es el tren de primera clase y también los viajes al extranjero, aunque los luxemburgueses que trabajen fuera del país se beneficiarán de tarifas reducidas en los trayectos más frecuentes como las líneas de tren Nancy-Metz-Luxemburgo, Arlon-Luxemburgo o Tréveris-Luxemburgo.

En plena vorágine para garantizar el uso de transporte público para reducir la contaminación, Viena implementó un sistema que regalaba entradas gratis a los museos y conciertos a aquellos ciudadanos que no usen el coche.

Las autoridades han subrayado que esta medida permitirá además al personal concentrarse en tareas como la seguridad o prestar información adecuada a los usuarios.

En 2017 seis de cada diez personas iban al trabajo en vehículos privados y el objetivo es que se reduzca al 46 por ciento fomentando el transporte público, la bicicleta o los coches compartidos. En ese sentido, el Gobierno está trabajando en mejoras de la red de transporte público.

Mientras, una encuesta de la televisión luxemburgesa RTL apunta a que un 30 por ciento de los ciudadanos no renunciarán a sus coches de forma habitual pese a la gratuidad del transporte público.

