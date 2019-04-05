Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Unidas Podemos propone el acceso gratuito al transporte público urbano a nivel estatal para menores de 26 años 

La formación quiere crear una tarjeta de transporte única con acceso gratuito a transportes colectivos de ámbitosurbano y metropolitano, comarcal, entre islas y provincial para menores de 26 años, que tendrá "un precio asequible" para el resto de la población.

Tren de Cercanías de Renfe. E.P.

El programa electoral de Unidas Podemos para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril incluye la gratuidad del transporte público para menores de 26 años a nivel estatal. La formación propone la creación de una tarjeta única de transporte gratuita para menores de 26 años y a un "precio asequible" para el conjunto de la población.

También se recoge en el programa el acceso universal al precio máximo de 1 euro por trayecto, "sin perjuicio de planes especiales para el mundo rural, donde podrá tener un precio menor o ser incluso gratuito". Desde el partido apuntan que esta medida estará vinculada al "aumento de la calidad y frecuencia de estos transportes, conforme a nuevos planes de movilidad sostenible que impulsen el transporte colectivo.

