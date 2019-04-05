Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Unidas Podemos plantea que los estudios universitarios y de FP sean gratuitos

La formación incluye en su programa electoral que los másteres también serán gratuitos cuando sean habilitantes de manera oficial para ejercer una profesión. El resto de másteres tendrá el precio actual de los grados.

Facultad de Farmacia de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid | AFP/ Dominique Faget

Unidas Podemos llevará en su programa electoral la gratuidad total de la educación universitaria pública, en todos los grados y en algunos estudios de máster. En la actualidad, la mayor parte de la financiación de las universidades públicas ya procede de dinero público, pero los estudiantes también costean una parte de su matrícula.

La formación propone que los estudios públicos de grado sean gratuitos, una gratuidad que se extendería a los másteres cuando sean habilitantes de manera oficial para ejercer una profesión. Además, el resto de estudios de máster tendrán el precio actual de los grados. Esta medida se extiende a la formación profesional (FP).

