Unidas Podemos llevará en su programa electoral la gratuidad total de la educación universitaria pública, en todos los grados y en algunos estudios de máster. En la actualidad, la mayor parte de la financiación de las universidades públicas ya procede de dinero público, pero los estudiantes también costean una parte de su matrícula.
La formación propone que los estudios públicos de grado sean gratuitos, una gratuidad que se extendería a los másteres cuando sean habilitantes de manera oficial para ejercer una profesión. Además, el resto de estudios de máster tendrán el precio actual de los grados. Esta medida se extiende a la formación profesional (FP).
((Habrá ampliación))
