Transfobia Brutal agresión múltiple a una mujer trans en el metro de París 

La joven de 31 años fue increpada por un grupo de individuos en la Plaza de la República que la insultaron y le pegaron puñetazos y patadas. Hoy ha anunciado que va a denunciar los hechos tras ver el apoyo recibido en las redes sociales.

Agresión transfóbica en el centro de París. TWITTER @LYES_ALOUANE

Julia, una joven de 31 años, salía el pasado domingo por la tarde del metro en la Plaza de la República de París cuando un grupo de hombres la increparon con gritos transfóbicos e incluso la agredieron físicamente. Fueron unos individuos que se estaban manifestando contra el Gobierno de Argelia quienes la despeinaron, la insultaron y después le pegaron varios puñetazos y patadas. Algunas de las personas allí presentes intentaron ayudar a la víctima hasta que llegaron los agentes de seguridad. Pero el daño estaba hecho. Julia ha contado en el diario Le parisien que ha sido la experiencia "más humillante" de su vida". "Lo más difícil no son los golpes, es la humillación", ha lamentado.

Entre los gritos se escuchó: "¡Eres un hombre!". Julia intentó hacer caso omiso y continuar pero entonces él le bloqueó el paso. "No vas a pasar", le dice. Otro de los individuos se acercó para tocarle el pecho y ella se defendió y le respondió con un empujón para evitar que la agrediera. Esta es la lamentable imagen que se vivió en la capital francesa. Por ello, ese mismo día se abrió una investigación y Julia ha confirmado hoy que pondrá una denuncia. Ha sido el apoyo que ha recibido en las redes sociales lo que la ha animado a declarar. "No me impedirán ser quien soy. No podemos dejar que esto ocurra", ha asegurado la joven.

La alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, ha condenado en su perfil de Twitter la agresión tránsfoba y ha mostrado su apoyo a la víctima, asegurando que los culpables "de este acto intilerable" deben de ser identificados y procesados.

