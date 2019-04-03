Julia, una joven de 31 años, salía el pasado domingo por la tarde del metro en la Plaza de la República de París cuando un grupo de hombres la increparon con gritos transfóbicos e incluso la agredieron físicamente. Fueron unos individuos que se estaban manifestando contra el Gobierno de Argelia quienes la despeinaron, la insultaron y después le pegaron varios puñetazos y patadas. Algunas de las personas allí presentes intentaron ayudar a la víctima hasta que llegaron los agentes de seguridad. Pero el daño estaba hecho. Julia ha contado en el diario Le parisien que ha sido la experiencia "más humillante" de su vida". "Lo más difícil no son los golpes, es la humillación", ha lamentado.
Agression verbale et physique #transphobe place de la République à Paris. Effet de meute insupportable contre cette personne. Nous adressons tout notre soutien à la victime. Les auteurs de ces actes doivent être sanctionnés. Cc: @Lyes_Alouane pic.twitter.com/Kz1aCPvcuk— SOS homophobie (@SOShomophobie) 2 de abril de 2019
Entre los gritos se escuchó: "¡Eres un hombre!". Julia intentó hacer caso omiso y continuar pero entonces él le bloqueó el paso. "No vas a pasar", le dice. Otro de los individuos se acercó para tocarle el pecho y ella se defendió y le respondió con un empujón para evitar que la agrediera. Esta es la lamentable imagen que se vivió en la capital francesa. Por ello, ese mismo día se abrió una investigación y Julia ha confirmado hoy que pondrá una denuncia. Ha sido el apoyo que ha recibido en las redes sociales lo que la ha animado a declarar. "No me impedirán ser quien soy. No podemos dejar que esto ocurra", ha asegurado la joven.
La alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, ha condenado en su perfil de Twitter la agresión tránsfoba y ha mostrado su apoyo a la víctima, asegurando que los culpables "de este acto intilerable" deben de ser identificados y procesados.
Indignée par cette agression transphobe, que je condamne avec la plus grande fermeté. Je tiens à assurer la victime de tout mon soutien. Les coupables de cet acte intolérable doivent être identifiés et poursuivis. https://t.co/w2gdNeiwaG— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) 2 de abril de 2019
