Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Unión Europea El Tribunal de la UE rechaza conceder a Puigdemont y Comín las medidas urgentes que pedían para ser eurodiputados

El 28 de junio, el expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya y su exconsejero presentaron un recurso contra la decisión del Parlamento Europeo de no tratarles como eurodiputados. El martes el PE celebrará su sesión constitutiva.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 4
El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont (c) acompañado por los exconsejeros Clara Ponsatí y Toni Comín | EFE

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont (c) acompañado por los exconsejeros Clara Ponsatí y Toni Comín | EFE

El Tribunal General de la UE ha desestimado la petición del expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont y el exconsejero Toni Comín de acordar medidas provisionales para que se les reconozca como eurodiputados y puedan tomar posesión de su escaño en la Eurocámara este martes, ha informado la Corte europea.

La petición fue presentada ante el Tribunal General de la UE y, por lo tanto, la decisión de éste puede recurrirse ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE.

Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín recurrieron al Tribunal de Justicia de Luxemburgo a propósito de la decisión del Parlamento Europeo de no reconocerles como futuros eurodiputados. "Presentaron el 28 de junio un recurso contra la decisión del Parlamento Europeo", señalaron las citadas fuentes.

[Habrá ampliación]

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas