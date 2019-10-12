El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo el viernes que el secretario de Seguridad Nacional en funciones, Kevin McAleenan, renunciará y que la próxima semana nombrará a un nuevo jefe interino de la agencia.
"Ahora Kevin, después de muchos años en el gobierno, quiere pasar más tiempo con su familia e ir al sector privado", dijo Trump en Twitter.
"Voy a anunciar al nuevo secretario interino la próxima semana. Hay muchos candidatos magníficos", dijo.
