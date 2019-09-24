El Tribunal Supremo del Reino Unido ha declarado ilegal, por unanimidad de sus once magistrados, la decisión de Boris Johnson de suspender la actividad del Parlamento británico. Los jueces defienden la prevalencia del Parlamento, en su capacidad legislativa y de control, sobre el Gobierno. Por lo tanto, consideran que la decisión del primer ministro de cerrar el periodo de sesiones en Westminster durante un plazo de cinco semanas, frustró la intención de los diputados de frenar un Brexit sin acuerdo con la UE.



El Supremo argumenta que perjudica la actividad legislativa y "no hay justificación" para una medida que podría acarrear consecuencias "extremas" para la democracia.

El Supremo ha determinado en primer lugar que tiene competencias para pronunciarse sobre el tema, por entender que analizar los límites de este tipo de suspensiones son también una "cuestión de los jueces" y no forman parte únicamente del debate político.

La corte, que ha reunido a once magistrados para analizar este caso --el mayor número posible--, ha asumido que "no es una suspensión normal" por el tiempo elegido por el Gobierno, en la medida en el que la actividad no se retomaría hasta el 14 de octubre, a 15 días de la fecha del Brexit."