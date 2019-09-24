El Congreso y el Senado que salgan de las elecciones del 10 de noviembre se constituirán el martes 3 de diciembre. Así lo recoge el decreto de convocatoria electoral publicado este martes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado, que disuelve oficialmente las dos Cámaras y pone en marcha el reloj hacia las elecciones.
Este lunes finalizaba el plazo para designar a un presidente del Gobierno que se abrió tras la primera votación fallida de investidura protagonizada por Pedro Sánchez en julio. El artículo 99.5 de la Constitución establece que, al no ser investido ningún candidato en el plazo de dos meses desde la primera votación de investidura, se convocarán automáticamente las elecciones.
((Habrá ampliación))
