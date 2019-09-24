Público
Elecciones 10-N El Congreso y el Senado que salgan de las elecciones se constituirán el 3 de diciembre

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica el decreto de convocatoria electoral que oficializa la disolución de las Cortes Generales al agotarse este lunes el plazo para investir a un presidente del Gobierno

La diputada electa del PSOE por Barcelona y dirigente del PSC, Meritxell Batet, es aplaudida tras ser elegida este martes presidenta del Congreso. - EFE

Meritxell Batet fue elegida como presidenta del Congreso en la anterior sesión de constitución de las Cortes - EFE

El Congreso y el Senado que salgan de las elecciones del 10 de noviembre se constituirán el martes 3 de diciembre. Así lo recoge el decreto de convocatoria electoral publicado este martes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado, que disuelve oficialmente las dos Cámaras y pone en marcha el reloj hacia las elecciones. 

Este lunes finalizaba el plazo para designar a un presidente del Gobierno que se abrió tras la primera votación fallida de investidura protagonizada por Pedro Sánchez en julio. El artículo 99.5 de la Constitución establece que, al no ser investido ningún candidato en el plazo de dos meses desde la primera votación de investidura, se convocarán automáticamente las elecciones.

