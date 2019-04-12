La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes en Madrid al general Hugo Carvajal, quien fuera durante diez años el jefe de la contrainteligencia venezolana con el Gobierno de Hugo Chávez. Carvajal está reclamado por Estados Unidos por un delito económico relacionado con el lavado de dinero procedente del tráfico de drogas y hace poco más de un mes saltó a los titulares de prensa al dar su respaldo público a Juan Guaidó, el autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela.
Fuentes policiales han indicado que la detención se ha producido en la capital española a las 15.30 horas, en virtud de una orden de extradición emitida por las autoridades estadounidenses.
Carvajal, hombre de confianza del fallecido Hugo Chávez, decidió el pasado mes de febrero dar su respaldo a Guaidó e hizo un llamamiento a sus compañeros militares a rebelarse contra el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Carvajal, que tiene una carrera militar de más de 30 años y fue jefe de la inteligencia militar, había publicado el pasado 21 de febrero un vídeo en el que reconocía como presidente encargado a Juan Guaidó. Ese día hizo un llamamiento hizo un llamamiento a sus compañeros militares para que se rebelaran contra Nicolás Maduro.
Contra Carvajal pesan cargos por narcotráfico en Estados Unidos, que en 2008 le impuso sanciones por ayudar al tráfico de droga por parte de las FARC. En 2014 evitó la extradición a Estados Unidos, que le buscaba en relación con el Cártel de los Soles, desde la isla de Aruba, porque el Gobierno holandés consideró que el general retirado contaba con inmunidad diplomática.
