El exproductor de Hollywood Harvey Weisntein ha alcanzado un preacuerdo por 44 millones de dólares para cerrar las demandas presentadas contra él por algunas de sus presuntas víctimas y por el estado de Nueva York, informa el The New York Times.
Todavía se desconoce si este preacuerdo incluiría una admisión por parte de Weinstein de las acusaciones de abusos sexuales vertidas en su contra -y que él niega- por más de 80 mujeres, alguna de ellas conocidas estrellas de Hollywood como Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie o Lupita Nyong'o.
Según el rotativo neoyorquino, de los 44 millones del acuerdo, 30 se repartirían entre un fondo de demandantes, acreedores de su antigua empresa (The Weinstein Company) y antiguos empleados, mientras que el resto iría destinado a cubrir los gastos legales de socios de Weinstein salpicados por las demandas.
En paralelo a este acuerdo civil, Weinstein afronta un proceso penal por delitos sexuales cuyo juicio en el estado de Nueva York está previsto que empiece en septiembre.
Weinstein pasó de ser un intocable de Hollywood a convertirse en un apestado en la industria por las decenas de acusaciones de agresión sexual en su contra. Las primeras acusaciones se desvelaron a finales de 2017 y provocaron todo un terremoto feminista en Hollywood que, articulado posteriormente bajo el movimiento "Me Too", señaló a otros presuntos agresores y acosadores sexuales como Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., John Lasseter o Bryan Singer.
El movimiento "Me Too" saltó después de Hollywood al mundo de la política y de los medios de comunicación. Estas acusaciones abrieron incontables frentes ante la Justicia al exproductor, que en mayo de 2018 se entregó a las autoridades y fue posteriormente puesto en libertad bajo fianza de un millón de dólares.
A raíz de su hundimiento, Weinstein fue despedido de su propia empresa, The Weinstein Company, un auténtico imperio empresarial y cinematográfico, que fue vendida y disuelta el año pasado.
